Telangana: Boy killed, brother injured in lightning strike

Hyderabad: Four people died after they were struck by lightning in various districts of Telangana. The victims include two teenagers.

A 13-year-old boy died and his brother sustained burns in Adivi Lingala village of Yellareddy mandal in Kamareddy district. When it started raining heavily while they were working in the fields, the brothers, Suman (18) and Vinay (13) took shelter under a tree. They were struck by the lightning, following which they were rushed to the Yellareddy government hospital. However, Vinay died on the way, while Suman’s condition is said to be critical.

Two buffalo ranchers, Salupala Komuraiah (45) and Merugu Naresh (17) were hit by the lightning at Jilukalagutta (hillock) near Garmillapally village in Jayashankar Bhupalpally district. Besides, lightning also claimed the lives of 35 buffalos.

Lightning claimed the life of Kamentla Bhojanna, 43, a shepherd, at Jam village in Sarangapur mandal of Nirmal district. He was under a tree in his agriculture field when lightning struck him. Noticing his body, other farmers alerted his family.

Lightening also claimed lives of nine goats at Yogithanagar village of Venkatapuram mandal in Mulugu district.