Hyderabad: In an unfortunate incident, a bridegroom died a day before his marriage in Ranga Reddy district of Telangana.

The bridegroom, Pawan Kumar (34) who hails from Yacharam Mandal of Ranga Reddy District was a software engineer. His marriage with a girl of Yadadari District was scheduled to be held on Saturday morning.

However, a day before the marriage, he suddenly started shivering. Soon, his brother rushed him to a hospital where doctors declared him dead.