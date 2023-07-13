Telangana: BRS, BJP workers counter slogan at Karimnagar RoB foundation prog

Hyderabad: The BJP and BRS members, on Thursday raised slogans and counter slogans at Railway over Bridge (RoB) foundation stone programme in Karimnagar.

Party members created a ruckus in the presence of BC Welfare Minister Gangula Kamalakar.

BRS-led Telangana government decided to lay the foundation stone for the construction of a RoB on the railway crossing at Theegalaguttapalli in the district.

Welcoming the decision, the former chief of the state BJP, Bandi Sanjay asked the BRS party leaders to explain what contributions they made in getting the central sanction for the RoB and what would be the share of the state government in the RoB project.

In a statement on Wednesday, Sanjay said that in 2020, an agreement had been made between the state and central governments for the construction of an RoB at Theegalaguttapalli.

He further said that the state was to bear an 80 percent share of the expense and the central government would take up 20 percent.

“Estimating the cost involved in the construction works of RoB at around 100 crores, the central government asked the state to sanction its share of 80 crores so as to start the works,” added the BJP leader.

“But the state government informed the central government that it cannot pay its share as the Centre had brought in a new policy for RoB constructions for the entire country,” said Bandi Sanjay.

“Following this, I took the initiative and got the central government to sanction 100 crore for the RoB,” asserted the former BJP state chief.

The MP said that he intervened after learning that the people of the surrounding villages faced a lot of problems in crossing the railway level cross at Theegalaguttapalli.

“Yet, the state government and BRS party leaders are not inviting him to the foundation-laying event,” he said.

Sanjay further alleged that even after the Centre sanctioned the full amount eight months back, the state government delayed the start of the construction works.

“If the BRS leaders are capable of pushing the developmental works, then why are they not able to get funds for the four-lane road works from Karimnagar to Warangal, Karimnagar to Jagtial and Elkaturthy to Siddipet for the past eight years, and why they are not able to get funds for the development of the Karimnagar railway station,” questioned Bandi Sanjay.