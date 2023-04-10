Telangana: BRS leaders back sacking of ex MP, MLA over ‘anti-party’ acts

Hyderabad: Bharat Rashtra Samithi leaders on Monday said that the former minister Jupally Krishna Rao and former MP Ponguleti Sudhakar Reddy had been given a number of chances however they still continued Anti-party activities with an aim to weaken the party.

Speaking to the media at a press conference at the BRS officer, agriculture minister Singireddy Niranjan Reddy, MP Pothuganti Ramulu, MLA Beeram Harshavardhan Reddy, and MLC Kasireddy NarayanReddy fired on the ex-minister Jupally and ex-MP Ponguleti, who have been suspended from the party on the orders of party president and chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao.

Minister S Niranjan Reddy said, “Jupally and Ponguleti’s behaviour goes against the party discipline. They acted how they pleased thinking there would be no consequences. The party will not bow to individuals, we will risk the party for one or two people”.

“Keeping the requirements of the state in mind, the party welcomed even those who criticised KCR. The party tries not to abandon anyone but criticising the party president while being in the party is the last straw,” said the minister.

Reddy said that Jupally was given a preference in the party even though he joined 11 years after the establishment of the party. “Many who were with the party since the beginning was sidelined and he was given a minister post. But he does not care about the welfare of people, he only cares about himself,” added the minister.

He asked the former party members the reason for staying in the party if there was no development. He alleged that both the ex-members tried to weaken the party.

“We were waiting to see if they would reconsider their actions. None of the people who criticised KCR and left the party achieved success,” said the BRS minister.

“Ponguleti joined the party after the formation of Telangana. He does not have a role in the Telangana movement. People of Khammam know what he did in the party and why he didn’t get any opportunity,” said Reddy.

He alleged that in local elections, Jupally had given opportunities to rebels instead of the BRS party cadre. “What happened to his self-pride for the last 9 years? He did not resign from the party for Telangana but he resigned for Jagan. He has the former CM YS Rajasekhara Reddy’s photo at his house, who was anti-Telangana,” added the minister.

He said that both the ex-members criticised the party in a similar manner as those who came from Andhra Pradesh and started a party recently. Jupally recently met YSR Telangana Party (YSRTP) leader YS Sharmila amid reports that he is planning to join the party.