Telangana: BRS minority leaders invited over lunch

Hyderabad: The Bharat Raashtra Samiti (BRS) has scheduled a meeting over lunch for party’s minority leaders on July 20, allowing them the opportunity to meet leaders and take selfies with them.

According to a minority leader, “this move comes as a surprise since the top leaders of the ruling party have neglected their minority counterparts over the past nine years, only seeking their support now due to a decline in popularity. The state government has shown little interest in engaging with minority leaders or holding specific meetings with them in the past. However, with the upcoming elections, the party has realized the importance of regaining the trust of the Muslim community in the state.”

The meeting, set to take place at Jalvihar on July 20, aims to bring together minority leaders and district and urban leaders of the party. The intention is to showcase the support base and convince the leaders in power that Muslims are not discontented with the party.

Several leaders have expressed their grievances regarding the mistreatment of Muslims and the neglect of minority leaders within the BRS, particularly after the formation of Telangana. They believe that the party’s sudden interest in them, including the opportunity to take photos with state ministers, is an attempt to pacify their resentment. However, some minority leaders are sceptical about this approach.

Many disillusioned leaders, who have distanced themselves from party activities, have been contacted through phone calls and urged to attend the lunch meeting. These leaders, who have faced cases and police atrocities during the fight for the formation of Telangana, have long awaited a meeting focused on minority issues.

While the party is now trying to appease minorities due to increasing opposition, some proud leaders and workers who feel that the problems faced by Muslims have not been adequately addressed may refrain from attending the meeting and register their protest with the party leadership.

Senior party members caution that some Muslim leaders in influential positions may attempt to mislead the party leadership by attending the meeting with their followers. However, it should be noted that senior party leaders have been working towards addressing the concerns of Muslims for an extended period of time.