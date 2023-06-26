Telangana: BRS supremo KCR leaves for 2-day visit to Maharashtra

Hyderabad: Chief minister and Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) supremo K Chandrashekar Rao (KCR) departed for a two-day trip to Solapur district in Maharashtra on Monday.

KCR was accompanied by a huge convoy of about 600 vehicles including state ministers, MPs, MLCs, MLAs and party senior leaders.

Telangana CM #KCR start his two-day #Maharashtra visits. He is travelling to Dharashiva from #Hyderabad by road and is expected to reach Solapur in the evening. The 600-vehicle convoy will include #BRS ministers, MLAs, MLCs, and other leaders. On Tuesday Pink Party chief will… pic.twitter.com/xDHyoZQwrM — Ashish (@KP_Aashish) June 26, 2023

The CM will be travelling by road and is expected to reach Solapur in the evening.

During his visit, the BRS supremo will likely meet several leaders of Maharashtra as well as families of handloom workers who migrated from Telangana.

On Tuesday morning, KCR will proceed to the pilgrimage town of Pandharpur to visit the famous Lord Vitthal temple and Tulja Bhavani Ammavaru at Osmanabad to participate in special pujas.

According to reports, a popular leader from the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) will be joining the BRS in the presence of KCR.

The BRS supremo had recently inaugurated a party office in Nagpur in the Vidarbha region of Maharashtra.

In a major exercise to expand in Maharashtra, BRS is planning a campaign in all 288 Assembly constituencies by highlighting the Telangana development model.

Maharashtra has been the main focus of KCR ever since the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS)’s name was changed to Bharat Rashtra Samithi in December last year. The chief minister has addressed five public meetings in the neighbouring states highlighting his ‘Telangana model’ of development.

At his public meeting on May 19, he announced a month-long programme to expand BRS across Maharashtra.

Inaugurating a training camp for the party leaders, he had said the BRS will undertake an extensive campaign to expand in over 45,000 villages and 5,000 municipal wards in civic bodies.

Several activists and leaders from NCP and other parties in Maharashtra joined the BRS during the last six months.