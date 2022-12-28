Telangana: Bsc allied health courses in govt hospitals to begin with 860 seats

Hyderabad: Telangana government on Tuesday directed the government teaching hospitals to start conducting Bsc courses in allied health sciences for 860 seats for 2022-23.

An ‘essentiality certificate’ or ‘no objection certificate’ for starting first-year Bsc allied health technical courses in nine Government medical colleges was issued by the government.

The KNR University of Health Sciences (KNRUHS), Warangal will fill up the 860 Bsc allied health courses.

The seats will be distributed among Gandhi Hospital (150), Osmania General Hospital (210), Kakatiya Medical College (130), RIMS, Adilabad (60), Government Medical College Nizamabad (110), Government Medical College, Siddipet (50), Government Medical College, Nalgonda (40), Government Medical College, Suryapet (40) and Government Medical College, Mahabubnagar (70).

The courses included under the practice are Anaesthesia Technology, Operation Theatre Technology, Respiratory Therapy Technology, Renal Dialysis Technology, Neuroscience Technology, Critical care Technology, Radiology, and Imaging Technology, Audiology and Speech Therapy, Medical Records Sciences, Optometric Technology, Critical Care, Cardiac and Cardiovascular Technology.