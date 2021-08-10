Telangana BSP leader Praveen Kumar tests positive for COVID-19

Praveen Kumar has been actively taking part in public meetings and rallies since he joined Bahujan Samaj Party.

By SM Bilal|   Published: 10th August 2021 3:33 pm IST
Ex-IPS officer RS Praveen Kumar at a public meeting in Nalgonda on Sunday, August 8.

Hyderabad: The former IPS officer and BSP leader RS Praveen Kumar has been infected with COVID-19.

He has been admitted into Gandhi Hospital for treatment.

On August 8, he held a mass public meeting at Nalgonda district and formally joined BSP.

On Tuesday he developed symptoms and tested COVID-19 positive.

He has been admitted into Gandhi Hospital which is a nodal hospital for corona treatment.

