Telangana BSP leader Praveen Kumar tests positive for COVID-19

Hyderabad: The former IPS officer and BSP leader RS Praveen Kumar has been infected with COVID-19.

He has been admitted into Gandhi Hospital for treatment.

Praveen Kumar has been actively taking part in public meetings and rallies since he joined Bahujan Samaj Party.

On August 8, he held a mass public meeting at Nalgonda district and formally joined BSP.

On Tuesday he developed symptoms and tested COVID-19 positive.

He has been admitted into Gandhi Hospital which is a nodal hospital for corona treatment.