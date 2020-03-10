Telangana: Budget for minorities reduced by Rs 485.5 crores

A+ A-

Hyderabad: In an attempt to minimize expenses and also to face the challenges, Govt of TS decided to slash down the budgets of SC, ST and minorities department.

It may be mentioned that last year Rs 2000 crore was allocated for the minorities welfare department. Later a sum of Rs 2004 crore was slashed down. For the financial year 2020-21 Rs 1518.60 crore have been allocated by the department of minorities welfare. In this manner, a sum of Rs 485.40 crore has been slashed down.