10 Mar 2020, Tue Islamic Calender
Telangana: Budget for minorities reduced by Rs 485.5 crores

Posted by Sameer Updated: March 10, 2020, 1:26 pm IST
Hyderabad: In an attempt to minimize expenses and also to face the challenges, Govt of TS decided to slash down the budgets of SC, ST and minorities department.

It may be mentioned that last year Rs 2000 crore was allocated for the minorities welfare department. Later a sum of Rs 2004 crore was slashed down. For the financial year 2020-21 Rs 1518.60 crore have been allocated by the department of minorities welfare. In this manner, a sum of Rs 485.40 crore has been slashed down.

Source: Siasat News
