Telangana: Budget session likely to begin in second week of March

Hyderabad: Telangana state Govt is preparing to finalize the 2021-22 budget. The CM instructed the officials to prepare a realistic budget keeping in mind the revenues and resources of the state.

The CM instructed the officials to reduce the budget for non essential departments. The compliance with the Pay-revision Commission Report would burden the state treasury. Similarly, unemployment allowances would also weigh heavy on the state’s exchequer. In such a situation, preparing the fiscal budget would be a herculean task for the officials.

The increment in the Government employee’s salaries and increase in retirement age too would aggravate the situation.

It is expected that the budget session would start in the second week of March.

The State suffered financial losses due to coronavirus pandemic for eight months. Property registration and stamps revenue also affected negatively due to the launch of ‘Dharani portal’ and other decisions.

However, the CM told the officials not to prune the welfare schemes such as pension, scholarship, fee reimbursement, Shaadi Mubarak, Kalyana Lakshmi and other financial help schemes to the poor communities.