Telangana: Busy on phone, nurse reportedly gives two doses of vaccine to woman

Hyderabad: In an alleged case of negligence, a nurse reportedly gave a double dose of COVID-19 vaccine to a 21-year-old woman. After the incident, the woman reportedly fell unconscious and shifted to hospital.

According to a report published in The Hans India, the nurse was reportedly talking on mobile while administering the vaccine. This incident happened at the vaccination center at ZPHS Abdullapurmet.

Soon after the woman fell unconscious, she was shifted to Vanasthalipuram Hospital for treatment. She is under constant observation.

Meanwhile, rejecting the claim of double dose, District Medical and Health Officer, Rangareddy district Swarajya Laxmi has said that an internal probe had found that the woman was administered only one dose. Giving further details, Laxmi has said that 10 doses can be given from one vaccine bottle and the nurse had recorded the details of 10 people who took jab.

COVID-19 cases in Telangana

On Saturday, Telangana reported 1,362 new COVID-19 cases, pushing the tally to 6,12,196, while the toll rose to 3,556 with 10 more fatalities.

As per the bulletin issued by state government providing details as of 5:30 p.m., the Greater Hyderabad accounted for most number of cases with 145, followed by Khammam (122) and Rangareddy (97) districts.

Currently, the number of active cases stood at 18,568, the bulletin said.