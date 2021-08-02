Telangana cabinet approves implementation of EWS reservation

Hyderabad: Telangana government in a cabinet meeting has adopted a resolution to give reservation to economically weaker sections (EWS) in jobs and education. To avail of this facility, the family’s income should be less than 8 lakhs per annum. It was also resolved to give a relaxation of 5 years in the job quota for the EWS.

The cabinet meeting resolved to set up 7 new medical colleges and 5 super-specialty hospitals in the state work on which shall commence from the next year. All these super-specialty hospitals in the state shall be known as the Telangana Institute of medical sciences (TIMS).

It was also decided to bring all sections of super-specialty medical facilities under one roof to transform them into integrated medical colleges to provide medical facilities to the public.

The cabinet has also decided to set up a multi-specialty hospital in Patancheru for labours and general public

The health secretary was instructed to get details of those children who lost both their parents in the COVID-19 pandemic. The cabinet decided to set up a sub-cabinet committee under the Minister for Women and Children Welfare Satyavathi Rathod to look after such children.

The health officials were instructed to carry out COVID-19 tests in all districts and to undertake vaccination drive on war footing. Instructions were also issued to the finance ministry to waive off loans given to the farmers which can benefit about 6 lakh farmers in the state.