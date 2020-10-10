Telangana Cabinet clears amendments to GHMC Act

Hyderabad, Oct 10 : The Telangana cabinet on Saturday gave its nod for amendments to Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) Act to provide 50 per cent reservation to women in the urban body.

The Cabinet meeting, presided over by Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao, accepted the amendments to the GHMC Act of 1955 for providing 50 per cent reservation to women in GHMC Council.

The Cabinet also gave green signal to the small amendments to be made to the Registration Act.

The Cabinet has approved some amendments to be made to the New Revenue Act so that there would not be any human interference while converting agriculture land to the non-agriculture category.

Amendments to the Non-Agricultural Land Assessment (NALA) Act also received the cabinet’s approval.

The Bills for amendments to GHMC Act and other Acts will be tabled during the two-day special session of the State Legislature, beginning on October 13.

The State Cabinet also decided to extend the online registration of properties till October 20. It also discussed the Integrated Township Policy under the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA).

The Cabinet decided that the government will procure paddy from farmers in villages as was done earlier in view of COVID-19 pandemic. It decided to set up 6,000 paddy purchasing centres and ensure that every grain of paddy is purchased.

It was also decided that the paddy would be purchased for any number of days. There is no need for the Farmers to get anxious about the paddy purchase. The Cabinet also urged the farmers to ensure that the moisture percentage of the Paddy should not be more than 17 percent and bring it to the centres.

The Cabinet expressed its concern over maize not getting the MSP and the Centre’s policy decisions that played havoc with the maize farmers. It felt that that the Centre’s policy on agriculture and its produce are severely damaging the agriculture sector.

According to the Chief Minister’s Office, the Cabinet expressed its shock and dismay over the way the Centre had allowed the import of maize, reduced the import duty despite the fact that the country had enough reserve stocks of the maize in the country.

Source: IANS

