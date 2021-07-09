Telangana Cabinet likely to discuss COVID-19 situation on July 13

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao

Hyderabad: Telangana State Cabinet meeting will be held on July 13 under the chairmanship of Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao at Pragathi Bhavan at 2 pm.

The Cabinet is expected to discuss matters pertaining to the COVID-19 pandemic situation, agriculture, Palle and Pattana Pragathi programmes and other issues and take decisions accordingly.

Earlier on Saturday, the state Cabinet in its meeting had decided to lift the lockdown completely after the health department submitted a report stating that COVID-19 cases are completely under control in the state.

According to the Union Health Ministry, Telangana has 11,206 active cases of COVID-19. So far, the state has reported 6,14,865 recoveries and 3,714 deaths.

