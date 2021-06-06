Telangana cabinet meet on June 8 to discuss lockdown extension

Hyderabad: The Telangana cabinet will meet on Tuesday to discuss various key issues including the COVID-19 situation and the ongoing lockdown.

Telangana chief minister K Chandrasekar Rao (KCR) will chair a crucial cabinet meeting on June 8 to take a call on extending the lockdown, whether to provide further relaxations or not, and measures to be taken to check the spread of COVID-19 cases to plan an effective vaccination strategy.

The cabinet will discuss the strategy to be adopted for combating a possible COVID-19 third wave. It will also discuss steps to improve vaccination, agriculture, irrigation among other issues. KCR may also review the works related to various irrigation schemes, measures to be taken, availability of water for irrigation during monsoon and other issues related to irrigation.

The cabinet might also discuss financial assistance to be given under Rythu Bandhu, and measures to be taken to control the sale of fake seeds, the availability of fertilizers and pesticides and other issues related to agriculture. The state-wide lockdown to check spread of COVID-19 was imposed on May 12 after a decision taken by the cabinet.

The Chief Minister on May 18 decided to extend the lockdown till May 30, than on May 30 further extended for ten days till June 9.

Chief minister on Saturday announced that the state government will start diagnostic centres in 19 identified district headquarters in Telangana. The new centres, being established to curb the COVID-19 virus, will be set up in major government hospitals from June 7, Monday, he added.

KCR wants all ministers to be present for the launch on the same day and at the same time. He has instructed that at places where there are no ministers, prominent personalities should be invited to launch the centres. The Cabinet may also take a decision on which minister will be present at which centre.

Telangana on Saturday has recorded 2070 active cases and eighteen deaths in the span of 24 hours.

GHMC region continued to record the highest number of infections with 245, followed by, Khammam district with 172 and Nalgonda district with 156 new infections.