Telangana cabinet meeting on Thursday to discuss next assembly session

Hyderabad: The Telangana cabinet is set to meet on September 16 to deliberate over and announce the date for the monsoon session of the state assembly. According to the rules, the assembly sessions are conducted every six months.

Sources state that the monsoon session could be held on September 22 or during the same week.

Apart from deliberating over the date for the assembly session, the cabinet is expected to discuss on certain other agendas such as, the Dalit Bandhu scheme. CM KCR is likely to announce the commencement of pilot projects in the latest list of districts including Chintakani, Tirumalgiri, Charagonda and Nizamsagar, as reported by The New Indian Express.

The New policies of the Food Corporation of India, and the procurement of Paddy may also be brought up for discussions during the meeting along with decisions to fill the 50,000 vacancies in state government offices.