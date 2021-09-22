Telangana: Cabinet sub-committee formed to regularize illegal layouts, plots

Hyderabad: The Government of Telangana has formed a cabinet sub-committee to solve the issues related to the regularization of illegal layouts, plots, homelands, and gram Kantham.

The chief secretary Somesh Kumar has issued GORT 2136 in this regard.

The Minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MAUD) K.T. Rama Rao will be the chairman of the Cabinet sub-committee.

The other ministers such as Finance Minister Harish Rao, Animal Husbandry T Srinivas Yadav, Minister for Panchayat Raj E Diyakar Rao, Excise Minister Srinivas Goud, Labour Minister C H Malla Reddy, and Education Minister Sabitha Indra Reddy will be the members of the subcommittee.

The Special Chief Secretary MAUD will be the convener of the committee.

The issue of regularisation illegal layouts and lands has been pending for a long and they are prohibited to be registered on the Dharani portal.

The real estate sector in the state has been severely affected due to the nonexistence of government policy to regularise illegal layouts.