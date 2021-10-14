Telangana: Cabinet sub-committee set up to encourage sports

By Mohammed Hussain Ahmed|   Posted by Neha  |   Published: 15th October 2021 12:17 am IST
Hyderabad: In view of the Telangana government’s support to the sportspersons, the state of  Telangana has performed well in international and national events.

The minister of tourism and sports V Shrinivas Gaud has facilitated the shooting player Kumari Isha Singh in Hyderabad. Kumari  Singh bagged a bronze medal during the recently held International shooting sports Federation junior world championship of 10-meter air pistol and 50 meters free pistol individual event.

Speaking on the occasion Gaud said that under the instructions of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, special attention was being given to the sportsperson in Telangana.  Isha Singh is one of them who had got the bronze medal in the international shooting competition.

The Olympian Gagan Narang will set up a shooting Academy in Gachibowli with the help of the sports authority.

