COVID-19: Telangana cabinet to meet and decide on lockdown

Hyderabad: Chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao will hold a state cabinet meeting on Tuesday at 2 p.m. at his camp office, Pragati Bhavan, to take a decision on imposing a lockdown in the state. As of now Telangana is the only state in the entire country which has not imposed a full lock down. State government officials have constantly reiterated that there is no need one as the situation has is slowly being brought under control

In the wake of COVID-19 cases rising day by day, a decision will be taken after discussing in the cabinet on the imposition of a lockdown in Telangana. In some states, even after imposing lockdown, there are reports that COVID-19 cases did not come down. A major concern for the state government is the financial burden that it will have to incur as people will not be able to survive without having jobs for more than some days.

In this background, different opinions are being expressed on the imposition of lockdown among state government officials. There is also a situation wherein some groups in the state want a lockdown to be imposed. The cabinet will discuss and take a decision on the impact of the lockdown on the ongoing grain procurement process in the state as well.

As of now Telangana is reporting about 5000 new COVID-19 cases on an average per day.