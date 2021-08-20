Telangana cadre IPS officers CV Anand, Jitender empanelled to hold ADG post

Hyderabad: Two Telangana-cadre Indian Police Service (IPS) officers CV Anand and Jitender on Friday have been empanelled by the cabinet committee to hold the additional director general (ADG) or equivalent level posts at the Centre.

CV Anand (Telangana cadre — 1991 batch), Jitender (Telangana cadre — 1992 batch) were among 14 IPS officers listed by the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet to hold the revered post.

While CV Anand is currently on central deputation and is the director of National Industrial Security Academy (NISA), Jitender is the Addl. DGP (Law & Order) in the Telangana police department. Jitender also served as Addl. police commissioner (Traffic) in Hyderabad.

Also, IPS officer Nalin Prabhat (Andhra Pradesh cadre — 1992 batch) has been empanelled along with Anand and Jitender. Prabhat is a former Greyhounds chief, who worked in the CRPF as an IG rank officer. He also received the President’s gallantry award several times.