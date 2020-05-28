Telangana can tackle one lakh Corona cases: CS to Centre

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar informed the Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba that the State Government was working on various guidelines issued by the Center from time to time and is making all the arrangements to control virus particularly in the containment zones in the State.

Rajiv Gauba, Cabinet Secretary held a video conference with all the Chief Secretaries and Health Secretaries on Public Health Response to Covid-19 today.

The Chief Secretary said that the situation is under control and the Government is well prepared with required PPE kits, Masks, testing kits, beds, Ventilators, hospitals to deal up to one lakh cases in the State.

Hyderabad District Collector Swetha Mohanthy, Director, CCLA Rajat Kumar Saini, and others participated.

