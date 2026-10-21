Telangana: Car hits devotees at Krishna river, wades into water

The driver reportedly forgot to put the handbrake.

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Car submerged in Krishna river with people nearby during flood in Telangana.
Image credit: V6

Hyderabad: A Kia car parked without the handbrake injured two devotees and plunged into the Krishna river in Nandhiagraharam village, Jogulamba Gadwal district on Wednesday, October 21.

The devotees had arrived for darshan at Shivalayam temple located near Krishna river in the same car.

“The driver reportedly forgot to put the handbrake which caused the car to roll towards the family before plunging into the river. No case has been registered as the family did not want to submit a complaint against their own people.” an official from Gadwal Town Police Station told Siasat.com.

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The two injured people are out of danger and car was pulled out using a crane, the official added.

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