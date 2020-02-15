Telangana to carry out NPR exercise along with Census

A+ A-

Hyderabad: NPR will also be conducted along with the census in Telangana. It has been made clear in the letter issued by the Director of Census Operations, Telangana Mr K Ilambarithi to all the Principal Census Officers.

Letter dated February 13 stated that the House Listing and Housing Census (HLO) and updation of the National Population Register (NPR) are to be carried out in 45 days between the period of 01 April 2020 and 30 September 2020 in the state.

It added that the government of Telangana vide GO MS No.235, dated 09-11-2019 vide reference cited appointed the officers as Census Officers with Designation to carry out the Census activities in their respective Jurisdictions. The officers thus designated are the given the primary responsibility for conducting the Census/NPR under the guidance of the Principals Census officers.

The letter proposed organizing of 2-day training at the Distinct Headquarters for all Census functionaries during the last week of February and first week of March.

It must be mentioned here that the orders issued by Chief Secretary of TS, Mr. Somesh Kumar dated 11-02-2020, for conducting household surveys in connection with Census 2021 had no mention of NPR and it only had 31 questions pertaining to the Census. However, the letter issued by the Directorate of Census Operations Telangana dated 13-02-2020 clearly mentions NPR.