Telangana: CCS Shamshabad team apprehends a gang of burglars

By Abdullah Fahad Published: 15th August 2020 3:54 pm IST
Rangareddy: The sleuths of CCS Shamshabad team on Thursday has apprehended a gang who used to break into houses at night and commit burglary.

The police have recovered gold ornaments weighing around 175 grams, silver ornaments weighing about 350 grams, a scooter (honda activa), five cell phones and housebreaking equipment from their possession.

The accused has been identified as Kosuri Srinivasa Rao, Rathlavath Shanker Naik, Mallachervu Rama Rao, Chinthala Sisindhri and Muvva Suresh Babu.

On credible information, the CCS Shamshabad team apprehended all the accused persons while they were attempting to commit house burglary offence at Rajendranagar Police Station limits.

