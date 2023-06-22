Telangana celebrates Spiritual Day, emphasizes Ganga-Jamuni culture

Hyderabad: Telangana observed Spiritual Day as part of the state’s foundation day celebrations, highlighting Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao’s efforts to promote religious harmony and strengthen the secular fabric of the state. Official reports have been released, outlining the measures taken by the government to support and foster spiritual activities across different religions. The concept of Spiritual Day is closely associated with the Ganga Jamuni culture, symbolizing the unity and coexistence of diverse faiths.

The report highlights the government’s action plan to promote spiritual practices among various religious communities. Specific details were provided, including the construction of Brahmin Sadan and the organization of various festivals. It was mentioned that Vedic and Shastra pandits are being provided a monthly assistance of Rs. 2500. Significant initiatives such as the official observance of Bonalu Festival, MedaramJatra, Godavari Pushkaralu, Krishna Pushkaralu, and the development and renovation of Yadadri Temple were also emphasized.

Further, the report mentioned the construction of Telangana Bhavan at Sabarimala on 15 acres of land to cater to the needs of Telangana devotees and organizing grand Chandiyagam events.

Additionally, the government’s commitment to providing iftar meals and clothes to the deserving during Ramadan was highlighted. The official celebration of Ramadan has been a tradition since 2005.

The government’s efforts to support the welfare of underprivileged Muslim girls through the Shadi Mubarak scheme were mentioned. The scheme, launched on October 2, 2014, provides financial assistance of Rs. 1,00,116 for the marriage of economically disadvantaged girls. Over the past nine years, a total of Rs. 2130.95 crore has been disbursed for the marriage of 2,55,518 girls from impoverished backgrounds.

Significant infrastructure projects were also outlined in the report. The construction of the Anees-ul-Ghurba Complex, located in the prime area of Nampally, with a cost of Rs. 39 crore is in its final stages. Furthermore, Rs. 5 crore has been sanctioned for the construction of a Rubat in Ajmer, and the acquisition of land is currently under consideration by the Ajmer Development Authority.

According to the Chief Minister’s Office, a monthly allowance of Rs. 5,000 is being provided to imams and muezzins, benefitting approximately 10,000 individuals. Adequate funding of Rs. 3 crore has been allocated to ensure effective arrangements for Haj pilgrims, with the Telangana Haj Committee working in coordination with the Haj Committee of India. The renovation of Mecca Masjid, costing Rs. 8.48 crore, is nearing completion.

The government has allocated Rs. 50 crore for the development of Dargah Hazrat Jahangir Peeran and Rs. 20 crore for the establishment of a high school, junior college, and women’s empowerment center in the premises of Dargah HazratBarhana Shah in the old city. Additionally, plans are underway to construct an Islamic Cultural Center in Kokapet at an estimated cost of Rs. 40 crore. The government has already sanctioned two acres of land in Kokapet.

Rs. 10 crore for Christian Bhavan, reflecting its commitment to the Christian community. Furthermore, 13 acres of land and Rs. 5 crore have been sanctioned for the construction of a gurdwara in Narsingi, demonstrating support for the Sikh community.

The report concludes by highlighting the government’s budget allocation for organizing religious events and festivals across various Hindu, Muslim, Christian, and Sikh communities, reinforcing its commitment to promoting inclusivity and harmony among all religious groups in Telangana.