Telangana celebrates State Formation Day

Hyderabad: Telangana State is celebrating its formation day today. On the occasion, Chief Minister, Mr. KCR hoisted the national flag at Pragathi Bhavan.

CM meets Governor

CM KCR meets Governor on the occasion of Telangana Formation Day.

He also met Governor of Telangana State, Dr. Tamilisai Soundararajan at Raj Bhavan.

It may be mentioned that Telangana State was formed after the bifurcating of Andhra Pradesh on 2nd June 2014.

After President gave assent to the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act of Parliament, Central Government on 4th March 2014 declared 2nd June 2014 as the Telangana Formation Day.

Since then, 2nd June is celebrated as State formation day. Every year, grand celebrations take place across the State.

Impact of COVID-19 on celebrations

This year, due to the COVID-19 outbreak, the celebrations may not be as grand as it was in previous years.

It may be noted that although, the State has relaxed lockdown restrictions, increase in number of coronavirus cases still continues.

On Monday, 94 people have tested positive for coronavirus in Telangana, taking the state tally of people infected with the virus to 2,792, said the Director of Public Health and Family Welfare.

Modi extends greetings

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended greetings on the occasion, saying the state is making a valuable contributions to the country’s growth trajectory.

Taking to Twitter, PM Modi said, “Greetings to the people of Telangana on their Statehood Day. People from this state are excelling in a wide range of sectors. This state is making valuable contributions to the growth trajectory of India. I pray for the progress and prosperity of the people of Telangana.”

PM Modi also extended best wishes to the people of Andhra Pradesh, saying their hardwork and courage are synonymous with the culture of the land.

‘Best wishes to the people of Andhra Pradesh. Hardwork and courage are synonymous with the culture of this land. The state’s role in India’s growth is deeply valued. Wishing the citizens of the state the very best for their future endeavours,” PM Modi tweeted.

VP extends greetings

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu also extended his greetings.

“Greetings to people of Telangana on State Formation Day. Endowed with natural resources and known for its rich history, the State has long been a meeting place for diverse languages and cultures #TelanganaFormationDay,” Naidu tweeted.

Greetings to people of Telangana on State Formation Day.



In another tweet, he wrote, “Representing India’s composite culture & pluralism, the State has been making immense contribution to development of the country in different spheres. My best wishes for a prosperous, peaceful and happy Telangana! #TelanganaFormationDay”.

Representing India’s composite culture & pluralism, the State has been making immense contribution to development of the country in different spheres.



