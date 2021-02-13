Telangana: Center gives nod to the 334-km regional ring road

Hyderabad: The central government has approved an important proposal to further strengthen the infrastructure in Hyderabad to construct a 334-km Regional Ring Road, which will connect all the districts of the state with Hyderabad.

Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao had long stated the need for a regional ring road. In this regard, the Telangana government had placed a proposal in front of the center, which has been allowed.

Union road transport and highways minister Nitin Gadkari confirmed the approval of this project to a delegation of MPs of Telangana Rashtra Samiti (TRS), led by Nama Nageswara Rao in New Delhi on Friday.

The state government has agreed to pay 50 per cent of the cost for the regional ring road project at Rs 13,000 crore.

This mega project was proposed by Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao in 2017 and the state government sent the necessary proposals to the Center seeking permission and funds for the project. Apart from the Chief Minister, several ministers, and MPs had consistently discussed the project with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other union ministers.

The regional ring road connecting Sangareddy, Narsapur, Toopran, Gajwel, Jagdevpur, Bhongir, Choutuppal, Ibrahimpatnam, Chevella and Shankarapalli will be developed in line with international standards.

Apart from infrastructure development, the state government is also preparing a plan to develop the main city of Hyderabad by promoting the development of integrated townships outside the 160 km long ORR and within the RRR.