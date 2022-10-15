Telangana: Centre granted funds for temples, says RTI reply

Hyderabad: In an RTI (Right to Information) reply from the Union Ministry for Tourism dated December 15, 2021, stated that funds were allocated for building temples under the Swadesh Darshan and PRASAD (Pilgrimage Rejuvenation And Spiritual Augmentation Drive) schemes.

RTI activist Robin Zaccheus tweeted that state IT minister K T Rama Rao’s claims of the Central Government not providing funds for building temples in the state is false.

“All the boasting that Telangana Govt does about promoting Telangana Tourism is actually funded by the Centre,” the RTI activist tweeted.

#RTI KTR in Munugodu spoke of the Center not giving funds to develop temples in Telangana!!



What is this then? @KTRTRS #KTRLiesExposed



All the boasting that Telangana Govt does about promoting Telangana Tourism is actually funded by the Centre. pic.twitter.com/vrwmq3ucZc — Robin Zaccheus (@RobinZaccheus) October 14, 2022

The letter from Union Minister of Tourism G Kishan Reddy to chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao states the union ministry has sanctioned three temple projects for the state.

Under the Swadesh Darshan scheme, three projects have been sanctioned while one project is sanctioned under the PRASAD scheme by the Centre to the state.

“I would like to draw your attention to ensure a successful operation and management of the facilities on a sustainable basis to ensure that these facilities benefit the tourists and visitors and provide employment opportunities to the local community,” the letter concluded.