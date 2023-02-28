Telangana CET for MBA, MCA in May; registration from March 6

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Integrated Common Entrance Test (TSICET-2023) for admission into the Master of Business Administration (MBA) and Master of Computer Applications (MCA) will be held on May 26 and 27.

Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) chairman Prof R Limbadri at Kakatiya University released the notification on Tuesday which directed the eligible candidates to register and submit their application forms online from March 6 to May 6 without any late fee.

While the fee for the test is Rs 550 for SC/ST/Differently abled candidates, a fee of Rs 750 has been mandated for others.

TSICET convener Prof P Varalaxmi said, “The last day for the registration and submission of the applications with a late fee of Rs 250 is May 12, and with a late of Rs.500, it is May 18.”

The preliminary key will be out on June 5, and the last date for submission of objections on the preliminary key is June 8 as per the notification.

The results will be announced on June 20 for the test that will be conducted at 75 centres.

Kakatiya University Vice-Chancellor Prof T Ramesh thanked the TSCHE chairman R Limbadri for entrusting the university with the responsibility of conducting the exam for the 14th time in a row.

Candidates can visit the website for more details.