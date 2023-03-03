Telangana: Charu Sinha, 1st woman IGP of CRPF south sector, takes charge

Hyderabad: Charu Sinha, an IPS officer of the 1996 batch from the Telangana cadre, joined as Inspector General of Police CRPF Southern Sector, at Jubilee Hills on Thursday.

She took over from Mahesh Chandra Laddha who has been posted to CRPF Jammu Sector. She will be the first woman officer to hold the post of IGP Southern Sector.

Charu Sinha earlier served as IGP in Jammu sector for around a year before being posted to Srinagar Sector for 2 years and 6 months thereby serving in Jammu and Kashmir for three and half years.

Previously Charu Sinha was also the first woman CRPF IG to command CRPF Bihar for anti-Naxal operations. Prior to being deputed to CRPF, she handled different positions in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.

She was posted as SP Prakasam, Nizamabad, Mehbubnagar, Chittoor, East Godavari, Intelligence security wing. She went to the United Nations Mission in Kosovo on deputation for peacekeeping in an area torn by conflict between Albanian Muslims and Christian Serbs wherein she handled the Professional services unit .

She graduated in English literature, history and political science from St. Francis College for Women in Hyderabad and did her post-graduation in political science from the University of Hyderabad.

She has also served as Director, the Anti-Corruption Bureau, Telangana and as DIG for Anantapur range, consisting of Anantapur, Chittoor and Tirupati districts in Andhra Pradesh, handling extremely violent faction feuds, communalism and other issues in the region.