Telangana chief justice Hima Kohli, 8 others recommended for elevation to SC

For the first time in the History of the Supreme Court of India, the names of three women High Court Judges have been recommended for elevation to Supreme Court.

The Supreme Court Collegium comprising of Chief Justice NV Raman Justices U U Lalit, A M Khanwilkar, D Y Chandrachud, and L Nageswara Rao has recommended the names of Justice B V Nagarathna of the Karnataka High Court; Justice Hima Kohli, Chief Justice of the Telangana High Court; and Justice Bela Trivedi of the Gujarat High Court – for elevation to the Supreme Court, reports Indian Express.

If the recommendations are accepted by the Union Government, Justice Nagarathna could become the first woman Chief Justice of India. The Collegium has also recommended the name of Senior Advocate P S Narasimha (former Additional Solicitor General) for elevation to Supreme Court directly from the bar.

The names of the following High Court Chief Justices also recommended for elevation

Justice AS Oka- Karnataka High Court

Justice Vikram Nath- Gujarat High Court

Justice JK Maheshwari-Sikkim High Court

The second Senior most Judge of Kerala High Court Justice CT Ravikumar and the third most senior judge of the Madras High Court Justice M M Sundaresh are the other Judges recommended by the collegium.