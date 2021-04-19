Telangana chief minister KCR tests positive for COVID-19

Hyderabad: Telangana chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Monday tested positive for COVID-19, said a press note from the state chief secretary.

The chief minister has mild symptoms and is currently staying in isolation at his farm house in Erravelli, Gajwel. The press note said that a team of doctors is currently monitoring his health.

Meanwhile, BJP General Secretary of Andhra Pradesh, Vishnu Vardhan Reddy also took to his Twitter and wished the CM speedy recovery.

Just heard that Telangana CM KCR Garu @TelanganaCMO has been tested positive for #COVIDー19.



Wishing him a speedy recovery and praying for his good health & long life. Get well soon 💐 — S. Vishnu Vardhan Reddy (@SVishnuReddy) April 19, 2021

Telangana reported 4,009 fresh COVID-19 cases on Monday pushing the tally to over 3.55 lakh, while the death toll rose to 1,838 with 14 more fatalities, the state government said on Monday.

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) accounted for the most number of cases with 705, followed by Medchal Malkajgiri (363) and Nizamabad(360), it said in a bulletin, providing details as of 8 PM on April 18.

The total number of cumulative cases stood at 3,55,433 while with 1,878 patients being cured, the total recoveries were at 3,14,441.