Telangana: Child marriage foiled in Bhongir division

Hyderabad: Teams of SHE in Bhongir division were successfully able to stop a child marriage under Bhongir Rural Police Station limits and counselled the parents of the minor girl.

According to Mahesh Bhagwat, Rachakonda Police Commissioner, on 11 March, SHE teams in Bhongir division received information about one child marriage.

“The minor girl studies in Class VIII and is a resident of Chandupatla village. Her marriage was fixed with one 21-year-old person. Their wedding was scheduled to take place on March 10 at Choutuppal,” said Bhagwat.

“On the information, our SHE teams of Bhongir along with ICPS team went to the spot and explained about the problems of the child marriages and counselled both the parents. They successfully stopped their marriage and rescued the minor girl,” added Bhagwat.

As on today, Rachakonda SHE teams have stopped 73 child marriages.