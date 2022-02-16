Telangana: Child marriage was disrupted by the Rachakonda Police

Hyderabad: Rachakonda Police SHE Team from Ibrahimpatnam division’s disrupted a child marriage and rescued a young girl, on Tuesday.

According to a Telangana Today report, the parents of a minor girl from Ibrahimpatnam’s Kappadu village had planned her wedding with a youth from a neighbouring village.

“We received word that the wedding had been planned by both sides’ elders. “We went to their homes and spoke with their families about the dangers of early weddings and other issues. The wedding was subsequently called off,” cops informed.

SHE team also warned citizens not to encourage child marriages as it is illegal. Priests, wedding invitation printers, elders and advocates of the marriage, and the child’s parents would all be held responsible for crime.

Citizens can report child weddings by dialling 100 or texting 9490617111 to the Rachakonda Police’s WhatsApp number.