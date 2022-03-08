Telangana: Chilli prices soar at Enumamula Market in Warangal

Hyderabad: The dry chilli at Enumamula Agriculture Market yard, Warangal is being sold at a record high price making the farmers joyous. Enumamula Agriculture Market yard is one of Asia’s biggest agriculture markets.

The officials on Tuesday said that the single Patti variety chilli is being sold for a maximum price of 40,000 rupees per quintal. This price is said to be the highest ever at the Enumamula market since it began. The desi variety has also recorded the highest price of Rs 35,000 per quintal.

According to the report by Telangana Today, a resident of Ghanpur (Mulugu) of the Jayashankar Bhupalpally district, B Rajeshwar Rao brought 40 bags of chillies to the market on Monday and sold them at a price of rupees 35,000 per quintal of chilli (deshi variety).

It should be noted that the demand for chilli has gone up as chilli crops were damaged due to attacks of pests, viruses and unseasonal rains. Though the normal yield is around 20 quintals per acre, it is said that only three to four quintals of yield are being recorded this season. The Deshi variety chilli is grown in many parts of the erstwhile Warangal district.