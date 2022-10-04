Telangana: Christian religious leaders pledge support to TRS

Hyderabad: Religious leaders of the Christian faith on Tuesday pledged their support to the ruling TRS and wished chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao on his entry into the national scene.

A resolution has been passed unanimously by several leaders of the faith regarding the same.

“God’s blessings are with KCR. We are all with him. The country needs leaders like him right now. For India to remain secular, it needs KCR’s leadership,” A.C. Solomon Raj, bishop of the Protestant Church of South India Society said in an event held at the Nizamabad CSI church.

The Bishop further said that the country’s future is at peril due to ‘religious’ parties. “All of us have to be together for the country to have a secure future,” he said.