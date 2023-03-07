Telangana CII elects new chairman and vice-chairman for 2023-24

Hyderabad: The CMD of CSR Estates C Shekar Reddy is elected as the chairman of Telangana State Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) for the year 2023 to 2024 and the executive director of Bharat Biotech International Sai D Prasad was elected as the vice-chairman.

Reddy is associated with the CII- Indian Green Building Council since its inception. He has formerly worked as the director of the National Skill Development Corporation.

He served as the vice president of the Confederation of Real Estate Developers Associations of India (CREDAI) for 14 years. D Prasad who was elected as the new vice-chairman for the year 2023-2024 has been associated with Bharat Biotech since 2004.