Telangana: Classrooms in schools not COVID compliant

Hyderabad: The government and private schools’ classrooms are not covid complaints to conduct classes with the covid protocols. The classes have capacity for 36 to 40 students. If the students are seated to maintain social distancing only half the strength could be adjusted in a classroom. Currently, the classrooms are in keeping with the total strength of the students in a school.

According to the private school teachers and management, the government officials pressurize them for social distancing which is very difficult to maintain.

The teachers working in government schools say that the government officials are directing them to maintain the covid protocols strictly in schools but they are not telling how this could be done. If the strength in a classroom has to be reduced to half the schools do not have excess classrooms to adjust the other half.

Some of the reputed private schools are dividing the students in two sections to conduct classes for one section offline and one online. This facility, however, is not found in Government schools.

Teachers and Management in many private and government schools are worried about this situation. They are constantly getting notices from the education department for failing to maintain the social distancing.

The officials of the education department admit that they are aware of the difficulties faced by the school management in maintaining social distancing. But they too are under pressure due to the parents and guardians’ constant grouse that social distancing is not being maintained in schools which they say is a violation of the guidelines being issued to protect the children.