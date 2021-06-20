Telangana clocks 1,006 COVID-19 cases, 11 deaths

Hyderabad: Telangana on Sunday recorded 1,006 new coronavirus cases, pushing the total positives to over 6.13 lakh while the toll stood at 3567 with 11 fresh deaths.

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) accounted for the highest number of cases with 141 followed by Khammam 88 and Rangareddy 79 districts, a state government bulletin said.

The number of active cases was 17,765.

The total number of cases in the state stood at 6,13,202, while with 1798 people being cured, the total recoveries was 5,91,870.

Cumulatively, over 1.75 crore samples have been tested so far.

The samples tested per million population were over 4.70 lakh, the bulletin said.

The case fatality rate in the state was 0.58 per cent, while it was 1.3 per cent at the national level.

The recovery rate in Telangana was 96.52 per cent and 96.27 per cent in the country.

A separate release said as on June 19, over 75 lakh people in the state received their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine and over 15.58 lakh got their second jab.