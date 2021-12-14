Telangana clocks 190 new COVID-19 cases, one death

Hyderabad: Telangana on Monday reported 190 new COVID-19 cases, pushing the tally to 6,78,478, while the death toll rose to 4,008 with one more fatality.

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) accounted for the most number of cases with 70, followed by Suryapet district (10), a state government bulletin said, providing details as of 5.30 PM today.

The number of recoveries outnumbered fresh cases with 198 people recovering from the infectious disease. The cumulative number of recoveries till date was 6,70,633.

The number of active cases was 3,837.

It said 38,187 samples were tested today and the total number of samples tested till date was 2,90,56,235.

The samples tested per million population were 7,80,661.