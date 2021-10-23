Telangana clocks 207 new COVID-19 cases, 2 deaths

Hyderabad: Telangana on Saturday added 207 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the tally to 6,70,139, while the death toll rose to 3,946 with two more deaths.

Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation accounted for the highest number of cases with 38 followed by Karimnagar with 22, a state government bulletin said providing details during the last 24 hours ending 5.30 PM today.

With 184 people being cured total recoveries are at 6,62,209, leaving 3984 active cases. Over 42,000 samples were tested today and cumulatively over 2.72 crore samples have been tested.

Samples tested per million population were over 7.32 lakh, the bulletin said.

The case fatality and recovery rates were at 0.59 per cent and 98.81 per cent compared to the national average of 1.3 per cent and 98.14 per cent, respectively.

