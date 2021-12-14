Telangana clocks 210 new COVID-19 cases, one death

Hyderabad: Telangana on Tuesday reported 210 new COVID-19 cases, pushing the tally to 6,78,688, while the death toll rose to 4,009 with one more fatality.

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) accounted for the most number of cases with 87, followed by Hanumakonda district (21), a state government bulletin said, providing details as of 5.30 PM today.

The number of recoveries outnumbered fresh cases with 213 people recovering from the infectious disease. The cumulative number of recoveries till date was 6,70,846.

The number of active cases was 3,833.

It said nearly 41 thousand samples were tested today and the total number of samples tested till date was over 2.90 crore.

The samples tested per million population were over 7.81 lakh.