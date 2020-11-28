Telangana clocks 753 new COVID-19 cases, 3 deaths

Hyderabad: Telangana reported 753 fresh coronavirus cases, taking the tally to over 2.68 lakh while three related fatalities pushed the toll to 1,451.

Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) accounted for the most number of cases with 133, followed by Medchal Malkajgiri 78 and Rangareddy 71, a government bulletin said on Saturday providing details as of 8 pm on November 27.

As many as10,637 patients are under treatment and41,991 samples were tested on Friday.

Cumulatively, over 53.74 lakh samples have been tested.

The samples tested per million population was over 1.44 lakh, the bulletin said.

The case fatality rate in the state was 0.54 per cent, while it was 1.5 per cent at the national level.

The recovery rate in Telangana was 95.49 per cent, while it was 93.7 per cent in the country.

Source: PTI