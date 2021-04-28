Telangana clocks 8,061 COVID-19 cases, 56 deaths

Hyderabad: Telangana’s coronavirus tally mounted to over 4.19 lakh as 8,061 people tested positive for the disease while the toll in the state stood at2,150 with 56 more casualties.

Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) accounted for the most number of cases with 1508, followed by Medchal Malkajgiri 673 and Rangareddy 514, a government bulletin said on Wednesday providing details as of 8 PM on April 27.

The total number of cumulative cases in the state stood at 4,19,966 while with 5,093 patients being cured, the total recoveries were at 3, 45,683.

Active COVID-19 cases

The state has 72,133 active cases and more than 82,000 samples were tested on Tuesday.

Cumulatively, over 1.27 crore samples have been tested.

The samples tested per million population was over 3.42 lakh, the bulletin said.

The case fatality rate in the state was 0.51 per cent, while it was 1.1 per cent at the national level.

The recovery rate in Telangana was 82.31 per cent, while it was 82.3 per cent in the country.

The state has 278 active micro containment zones.

According to a separate release, over 38.48 lakh people in the state have received their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine while over 5.49 lakh got their second shot also as of April 27.