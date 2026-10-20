Telangana CM, BRS leaders celebrate Vijayadashami with devotion

Former chief minister and Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) supremo K Chandrashekar Rao (KCR) also celebrated at his residence in Erravalli.

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Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy at Lord Anjaneya Swamy Temple in Kondareddipalle
Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy at Lord Anjaneya Swamy Temple in Kondareddipalle

Hyderabad: On the occasion of Vijayadashami, Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, along with his family, visited Lord Anjaneya Swamy Temple in his native village of Kondareddipalle in Nagarkurnool district on Tuesday, October 20.

He was given a grand welcome by the locals and public representatives, and a rally was held on his route to the temple.

CM Revanth at Lord Anjaneya Swamy Temple in Kondareddipalle
Revanth Reddy at Dasara celebration with supporters and confetti in the air.
CM Revanth’s rally in Kondareddipalle
CM Revanth’s rally in Kondareddipalle

He performed the Ayudha Puja ceremony at his Jubilee Hills residence before leaving for the temple.

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The event was attended by Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) President Mahesh Kumar Goud, MP Anil Kumar Yadav, and several other public representatives.

CM Revanth performs puja at his Jubilee Hills residence
CM Revanth performs puja at his Jubilee Hills residence

KCR celebrates Dasara at Erravalli residence

Former chief minister and Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) supremo K Chandrashekar Rao (KCR) also celebrated at his Erravalli residence.

He performed the traditional Ayudha Puja in the presence of Vedic scholars and also offered prayers to the Shami tree.

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KT Rama Rao, his son Himanshu Rao and other family members also participated in the ceremony.

Revanth Reddy performing a traditional ritual during Dasara celebrations.
KCR performs puja at his Erravalli residence

Ministers celebrate Dasara

Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka and Transport Minister Ponnam Prabhakar were also seen performing pujas.

Transport Minister Ponnam Prabhakar at Renuka Yellamma Temple in Husnabad
Transport Minister Ponnam Prabhakar performing Shami Puja at Husnabad MLA Camp Office
Revanth Reddy Dasara celebration with large crowd and festive decorations in India.
Transport Minister Ponnam Prabhakar performs Ravana Dahan at Ellamma Cheruvu in Husnabad

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