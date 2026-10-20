Telangana CM, BRS leaders celebrate Vijayadashami with devotion

Hyderabad: On the occasion of Vijayadashami, Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, along with his family, visited Lord Anjaneya Swamy Temple in his native village of Kondareddipalle in Nagarkurnool district on Tuesday, October 20.

He was given a grand welcome by the locals and public representatives, and a rally was held on his route to the temple.

CM Revanth at Lord Anjaneya Swamy Temple in Kondareddipalle

CM Revanth’s rally in Kondareddipalle

CM Revanth’s rally in Kondareddipalle

He performed the Ayudha Puja ceremony at his Jubilee Hills residence before leaving for the temple.

The event was attended by Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) President Mahesh Kumar Goud, MP Anil Kumar Yadav, and several other public representatives.

CM Revanth performs puja at his Jubilee Hills residence

CM Revanth performs puja at his Jubilee Hills residence

KCR celebrates Dasara at Erravalli residence

Former chief minister and Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) supremo K Chandrashekar Rao (KCR) also celebrated at his Erravalli residence.

He performed the traditional Ayudha Puja in the presence of Vedic scholars and also offered prayers to the Shami tree.

KT Rama Rao, his son Himanshu Rao and other family members also participated in the ceremony.

KCR performs puja at his Erravalli residence

Ministers celebrate Dasara

Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka and Transport Minister Ponnam Prabhakar were also seen performing pujas.

విజయదశమి పర్వదినాన్ని పురస్కరించుకుని శాస్త్రోక్తంగా ఆయుధ పూజ నిర్వహించడం జరిగింది. రాష్ట్ర ప్రజలందరికీ దసరా శుభాకాంక్షలు. తెలంగాణ సర్వతోముఖాభివృద్ధికి, ప్రజా సంక్షేమానికి శక్తిసామర్థ్యాలు చేకూరాలని ఆ భగవంతుడిని ప్రార్థించడం జరిగింది.

Performed the traditional Ayudha Pooja on the… pic.twitter.com/mJeZttRU6p — Bhatti Vikramarka Mallu (@Bhatti_Mallu) October 20, 2026

Transport Minister Ponnam Prabhakar at Renuka Yellamma Temple in Husnabad

Transport Minister Ponnam Prabhakar performing Shami Puja at Husnabad MLA Camp Office