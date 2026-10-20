Telangana CM, BRS leaders celebrate Vijayadashami with devotion

Hyderabad: On the occasion of Vijayadashami, Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, along with his family, visited Lord Anjaneya Swamy Temple in his native village of Kondareddipalle in Nagarkurnool district on Tuesday, October 20.
He was given a grand welcome by the locals and public representatives, and a rally was held on his route to the temple.
He performed the Ayudha Puja ceremony at his Jubilee Hills residence before leaving for the temple.
The event was attended by Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) President Mahesh Kumar Goud, MP Anil Kumar Yadav, and several other public representatives.
KCR celebrates Dasara at Erravalli residence
Former chief minister and Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) supremo K Chandrashekar Rao (KCR) also celebrated at his Erravalli residence.
He performed the traditional Ayudha Puja in the presence of Vedic scholars and also offered prayers to the Shami tree.
KT Rama Rao, his son Himanshu Rao and other family members also participated in the ceremony.
Ministers celebrate Dasara
Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka and Transport Minister Ponnam Prabhakar were also seen performing pujas.