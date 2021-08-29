Telangana CM busy in planning to expand the state cabinet

Hyderabad: The Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao is busy planning to expand the state cabinet.

According to reliable sources, the Chief Minister is seriously considering making a Dalit a Deputy Chief Minister and making another one a minister.

Ever since the Chief Minister KCR announced the “Dalit Bandhu Scheme”, state politics is revolving around Dalits.

The ruling and the opposition parties are in a slugfest to accuse each other of exploiting Dalits.

The Chief Minister had appointed Dalit leaders on Corporation and other posts and promoted other Dalit officials due to which he has become very popular.

The chief minister is trying to take full advantage of his popularity and trying to prevent the opposition to become the champions of Dalits and hence undertaking an expansion in his cabinet.

According to reliable sources, the Chief Minister shall appoint a Dalit as a Deputy Chief Minister and include another one in his cabinet.

It is learned that the former Deputy Chief Minister Kadiyam Srihari will once again be made MLC as he has full experience of the administration and Chief Minister is trying to take advantage of his experience.

The other MLA of TRS and those that came from other parties are also very active in canvas for cabinet berths including S Venkat, Veeraiah, Lingaiah TRS MLS Saman, B Balraj the former Minister Rajiah, G Kishor, Ibrahim, Anand Kranthi, Kiran, Sayanna, Manikrao, and others.