Telangana CM calls for formation of anti-BJP front

MansoorPublished: 19th November 2020 7:06 pm IST

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao has called for the formation of an anti-BJP front and said he will speak to all leaders who are against the ruling party at the Centre.

Will speak to all the anti-BJP leaders in India and will organise the first conclave in Hyderabad in December second week. We should stand against the Modi led government and TRS will fight for that,” Rao said at a party meeting held at TRS Bhavan on Wednesday.

In a recent by-poll on Dubbak Assembly constituency, the BJP defeated TRS to bag the seat. BJP’s M Raghunandan Rao won against the TRS’ Solipeta Sujatha by 1,470 votes.

The BJP secured 62,772 votes, TRS 61,302 votes and the Congress bagged 21,819 votes.

Source: PTI

