Telangana CM congratulates Kejriwal

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao on Tuesday congratulated Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal after the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) scripted a resounding victory in the Assembly elections to retain power in Delhi.

Rao, who was busy with the district collectors’ conference throughout the day, sent a congratulatory message to the AAP leader.

The Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) chief hoped that under Kejriwal, Delhi will march ahead in all sectors and successfully implement various schemes for the welfare of the people.

In a statement issued by the Chief Minister’s Office on Tuesday night, Rao said that Kejriwal’s victory showed that if governance is people-centric, people will definitely extend their full support.