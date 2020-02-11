menu
search
12 Feb 2020, Wed Islamic Calender
  • Top Stories
  • Popular
  • People Also Viewed
  • Poll
  • Share
  • Comments

Telangana CM congratulates Kejriwal

Posted by shameen Updated: February 12, 2020, 12:00 am IST
Telangana CM congratulates Kejriwal
Twitter

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao on Tuesday congratulated Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal after the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) scripted a resounding victory in the Assembly elections to retain power in Delhi.

Rao, who was busy with the district collectors’ conference throughout the day, sent a congratulatory message to the AAP leader.

The Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) chief hoped that under Kejriwal, Delhi will march ahead in all sectors and successfully implement various schemes for the welfare of the people.

In a statement issued by the Chief Minister’s Office on Tuesday night, Rao said that Kejriwal’s victory showed that if governance is people-centric, people will definitely extend their full support.

Source: ANI
Topics:
Top Stories

People Also Viewed

Go back to top
Designed by STL
Copyright © The Siasat Daily, 2020. All Rights Reserved