Telangana CM felicitates Governor’s husband for award

Hyderabad, Oct 2 : Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao on Friday visited the Raj Bhavan here to personally congratulate Governor Dr. Tamilisai Soundararajan’s husband and renowned nephrologist Dr. P. Soundararajan, who was recently selected for the Dronacharya Award in nephrology.

The Chief Minister went to the residence of the Governor in Raj Bhavan premises and felicitated Dr. Soundararajan with a shawl and bouquet and conveyed his greetings and wishes.

Rao said that the entire Telangana is proud of the achievements of Dr Soundararajan and appreciated his illustrious career spanning more than 35 years and his research contribution in the field of nephrology and his service to the patients.

Dr. Soundararajan was one of the pioneers in the transplant of kidney collected from a brain dead snakebite victim and he has also organised more than 1,200 kidney transplants including 200 disease donor transplants, according to a statement from Raj Bhavan.

He has served as the head of nephrology unit in prestigious medical colleges such as Sri Ramachandra Medical College in Tamil Nadu and published more than 200 research papers in reputed national and international medical journals.

He was recently selected for the nephrology Dronacharya award in recognition of his services and contribution to the field of nephrology by the Delhi Nephrologists Forum.

The Governor and Dr. Soundararajan thanked the CM for the personal visit. Dr. Soundararajan has also honoured the CM with a shawl on the occasion.

