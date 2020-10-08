Telangana CM, Governor condole Paswan’s death

Hyderabad, Oct 8 : Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao and Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan on Thursday condoled the death of Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan.

The Chief Minister expressed “deep shock” over the demise of Paswan. He recalled that Paswan stood by the separate Telangana state movement.

Rao said Paswan is remembered as a political leader and social reformer in the Indian history. He conveyed his condolences to the family of Paswan and members of his party.

The Governor also condoled the death of Paswan.

The Lok Janshakti Party leader died at a Delhi hospital where he was recuperating after heart surgery.

